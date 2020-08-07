UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Announces Start Of Nuclear Fuel Loading To First Unit Of Belarusian NPP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Rosatom Announces Start of Nuclear Fuel Loading to First Unit of Belarusian NPP

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has started loading nuclear fuel into the reactor of its first energy unit, marking the beginning of launch operations, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

"Today marks a milestone event in the Belarusian energy industry's history as the first of 163 #nuclear fuel assemblies has been loaded into the highly anticipated #Belarusian NPP. Here is to a hundred of years of clean energy!" Rosatom wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Nuclear Event Industry

Recent Stories

PCB announces financial rewards for ground staff

32 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses sharp decline in Coronavirus

41 minutes ago

Flying billboard leaves man injured in Karachi

54 minutes ago

ML-I railway project will further strengthen relat ..

1 hour ago

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

2 hours ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.