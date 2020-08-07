Rosatom Announces Start of Nuclear Fuel Loading to First Unit of Belarusian NPP

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has started loading nuclear fuel into the reactor of its first energy unit, marking the beginning of launch operations, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

"Today marks a milestone event in the Belarusian energy industry's history as the first of 163 #nuclear fuel assemblies has been loaded into the highly anticipated #Belarusian NPP. Here is to a hundred of years of clean energy!" Rosatom wrote on Twitter.