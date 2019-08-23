UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom, Baltic Shipyard Sign Contract On Constructing 2 New Project 22220 Icebreakers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:12 PM

Rosatom, Baltic Shipyard Sign Contract on Constructing 2 New Project 22220 Icebreakers

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) signed on Friday in the northwestern city of Murmansk a contract on constructing two new Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) signed on Friday in the northwestern city of Murmansk a contract on constructing two new Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The contract was signed by Mustafa Kashka, the CEO of Rosatom's icebreaker maintenance company Rosatomflot, and Baltic Shipyard General Director Aleksey Kadilov.

As it has been previously reported, one icebreaker should be constructed by 2025, and the second one by 2027. Their total cost is estimated at around 100 billion rubles ($1.52 billion), of which 45 billion rubles will be allocated from Russia's Federal budget, with Rosatom set to provide the remaining sum of money using its own funds and commercial banks' funds.

The Project 22220 ( LK-60Ya class) icebreakers with a capacity of 60 megawatts will become the world's largest and most powerful vessels of their kind. An icebreaker will be 173.3-meter (568.5-feet) long and 34-meter wide, with its displacement set to amount to 33,500 tonnes. The icebreakers will be able to ensure ship passage in Arctic conditions, breaking ice up to 3 meters thick. They will ensure the passage of vessels carrying hydrocarbons from the fields located on the Yamal Peninsula, the Gydan Peninsula and the Kara Sea shelf to the Asia-Pacific region.

Related Topics

World Russia Budget Nuclear Company Murmansk Money From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

While there is a significant gender gap amongst pe ..

4 minutes ago

Jashan-e-Azadi Bodybuilding show on Sunday

2 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says in Russian Court Has Healt ..

2 minutes ago

Asian mostly up ahead of much-anticipated Powell s ..

9 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

Camon 12 Air - A new addition to TECNO Camon Serie ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.