Rosatom, Baltic Shipyard Sign Contract on Constructing 2 New Project 22220 Icebreakers

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) signed on Friday in the northwestern city of Murmansk a contract on constructing two new Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The contract was signed by Mustafa Kashka, the CEO of Rosatom's icebreaker maintenance company Rosatomflot, and Baltic Shipyard General Director Aleksey Kadilov.

As it has been previously reported, one icebreaker should be constructed by 2025, and the second one by 2027. Their total cost is estimated at around 100 billion rubles ($1.52 billion), of which 45 billion rubles will be allocated from Russia's Federal budget, with Rosatom set to provide the remaining sum of money using its own funds and commercial banks' funds.

The Project 22220 ( LK-60Ya class) icebreakers with a capacity of 60 megawatts will become the world's largest and most powerful vessels of their kind. An icebreaker will be 173.3-meter (568.5-feet) long and 34-meter wide, with its displacement set to amount to 33,500 tonnes. The icebreakers will be able to ensure ship passage in Arctic conditions, breaking ice up to 3 meters thick. They will ensure the passage of vessels carrying hydrocarbons from the fields located on the Yamal Peninsula, the Gydan Peninsula and the Kara Sea shelf to the Asia-Pacific region.