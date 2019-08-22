Rosatom, Baltic Shipyard to Ink Aug 23 Contract on 2 New Project 22220 Icebreakers- Source

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) will sign on Friday a contract on constructing two new Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers, a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Thursday

"On August 23, Murmansk will host a solemn ceremony, during which Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear power station will be sent to Chukotka. A decision has been made to time the signing of the contract on new nuclear icebreakers to this event," the source said.

The Project 22220 envisions building several nuclear-powered icebreakers, which are expected to become the world's largest and most powerful vessels of this kind.