Rosatom CEO Meets With IAEA Head in Beijing to Discuss ZNPP Safety - Corporation

Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday that its head Alexey Likhachev met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Beijing to discuss the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday that its head Alexey Likhachev met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Beijing to discuss the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"The main attention was paid to the issues connected to the work of the mission of the IAEA at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and to the ensuring security at the plant in general," the statement said.

Grossi informed Likhachev about the implementation of his initiative on the ZNPP safety zone, the corporation added.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.