UrduPoint.com

Rosatom CEO Met With IAEA Head In Beijing To Discuss ZNPP Safety - Corporation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Rosatom CEO Met With IAEA Head in Beijing to Discuss ZNPP Safety - Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday that its head Alexey Likhachev met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Beijing to discuss the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"The main attention was paid to the issues connected to the work of the mission of the IAEA at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and to the ensuring security at the plant in general," the statement said.

Grossi informed Likhachev about the implementation of his initiative on the ZNPP safety zone, the corporation added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Beijing

Recent Stories

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

19 minutes ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

48 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.