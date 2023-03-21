Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority have signed a long-term cooperation program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority have signed a long-term cooperation program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He noted that the interaction between Russia and China on peaceful atom was progressing successfully.

"Russia is helping to build nuclear power plants on Chinese territory, the construction of units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan NPP and units 3 and 4 of the Xudapu NPP are on schedule. The implementation of the long-term cooperation program, agreement signed during the visit by Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority will help strengthen partnership in this sector," Putin told reporters following the Russian-Chinese talks.