UrduPoint.com

Rosatom, China's Nuclear Energy Agency Sign Long-Term Cooperation Program - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Rosatom, China's Nuclear Energy Agency Sign Long-Term Cooperation Program - Putin

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority have signed a long-term cooperation program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority have signed a long-term cooperation program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He noted that the interaction between Russia and China on peaceful atom was progressing successfully.

"Russia is helping to build nuclear power plants on Chinese territory, the construction of units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan NPP and units 3 and 4 of the Xudapu NPP are on schedule. The implementation of the long-term cooperation program, agreement signed during the visit by Rosatom and the China Atomic Energy Authority will help strengthen partnership in this sector," Putin told reporters following the Russian-Chinese talks.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin Agreement

Recent Stories

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

14 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

7 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

11 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

11 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

10 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.