Rosatom Confirms Staffers Killed in Arkhangelsk Blast Took Part in Tests of New Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The head of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, confirmed on Monday that Rosatom employees who died in an explosion in Arkhangelsk Region were taking part in testing new pieces of armament, stressing that work on the weapons would be completed.

Five employees of Rosatom were killed on August 8 in the explosion that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region in northwestern Russia.

"We have paid last respects to our colleagues who died tragically during tests of a new special product.

They remained faithful till the bitter end and they passed away like true heroes," Likhachev said, as quoted by Rosatom.

"Such people are the pride of our country and the nuclear sphere. Our further work on the new pieces of armament, which will certainly be completed, will be the best tribute to them. We will fulfill the order of our motherland, its safety will be guaranteed," Likhachev added.

He also noted that the three Rosatom employees who were injured during the explosion were receiving "the best medical assistance," voicing hope that they would recover soon.