UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Confirms Staffers Killed In Arkhangelsk Blast Took Part In Tests Of New Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Rosatom Confirms Staffers Killed in Arkhangelsk Blast Took Part in Tests of New Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The head of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, confirmed on Monday that Rosatom employees who died in an explosion in Arkhangelsk Region were taking part in testing new pieces of armament, stressing that work on the weapons would be completed.

Five employees of Rosatom were killed on August 8 in the explosion that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region in northwestern Russia.

"We have paid last respects to our colleagues who died tragically during tests of a new special product.

They remained faithful till the bitter end and they passed away like true heroes," Likhachev said, as quoted by Rosatom.

"Such people are the pride of our country and the nuclear sphere. Our further work on the new pieces of armament, which will certainly be completed, will be the best tribute to them. We will fulfill the order of our motherland, its safety will be guaranteed," Likhachev added.

He also noted that the three Rosatom employees who were injured during the explosion were receiving "the best medical assistance," voicing hope that they would recover soon.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Nuclear Died SITE August Best

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

33 minutes ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.