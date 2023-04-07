Rosatom Could Sign Contract to Build Nuclear Science Center in Vietnam in June - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian state nuclear energy agency Rosatom and Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) could sign contract on the construction of a center for nuclear science and technologies in the Vietnamese province of Dong Nai in June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

"We view the institute as a promising partner ... to build a center for nuclear science and technologies at a state-of-the-art research reactor in the Dong Nai together with the Rosatom state corporation. A Russian contractor is currently preparing a tender offer. I would suggest setting a joint date for signing the contract. For our part, we will give instructions to Rosatom so that if the tender opens on April 18, we can reach the signing of the contract by a very important date for both of our countries," Chernyshenko told a meeting with VINATOM officials.

The deputy prime minister said that the monument to commemorate the centennial visit by Vietnamese first President Ho Chi Minh to the city of St. Petersburg will be opened in the city on June 30, adding that would be "very symbolic" to coincide the signing with the opening of the monument.

Chernyshenko added that the site for the center has already been selected, its configuration and the source of funding have been determined, and a preliminary feasibility study of the project has been approved, but the issue of mutual settlements with Russian contractors against the background of Russia sanctions must be resolved.

VINATOM President Tran Chi Thanh, for his part, said that the Vietnamese side would try to conclude the contract by the specified date.