Rosatom Delegation To Visit Ecuador To Discuss Civil Nuclear Cooperation Deal - Diplomat

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) A delegation of Russia's Rosatom state corporation plans to visit Ecuador next week to finalize negotiations on the intergovernmental agreement on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, Russian ambassador to the Latin American country. Vladimir Sprinchan, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A Rosatom delegation is coming to Ecuador to complete negotiations on the intergovernmental agreement, as local partners promise.

They will come next week, on September 7," Sprinchan said.

Rosatom and Ecuadorian officials are set to discuss scientific and technological projects in the field of peaceful use of the nuclear energy, the diplomat specified.

Back in 2009, Rosatom drafted an agreement with Ecuador on civilian nuclear power cooperation. The deal envisioned potential cooperation on basic and applied research, radioisotope production, creation of nuclear power infrastructure and scientific training.

