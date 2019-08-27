UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Delivers First Commercial Batch Of Fuel To NPP With Advanced BN-800 Fast Reactor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 02:06 PM

Rosatom Delivers First Commercial Batch of Fuel to NPP With Advanced BN-800 Fast Reactor

Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company said in a statement on Tuesday that it had delivered to the Beloyarsk nuclear power station, located in Sverdlovsk region, the first commercial batch of the so-called mixed uranium-and-plutonium mixed oxide fuel for the BN-800 fast neutron reactor of the station's fourth energy unit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company said in a statement on Tuesday that it had delivered to the Beloyarsk nuclear power station, located in Sverdlovsk region, the first commercial batch of the so-called mixed uranium-and-plutonium mixed oxide fuel for the BN-800 fast neutron reactor of the station's fourth energy unit.

"The loading of 18 delivered fuel assemblies into the reactor is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019," TVEL added.

The fuel has been produced at Rosatom's Mining and Chemical Combine, located in Krasnoyarsk region.

