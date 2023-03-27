Rosatom Developing Project on Year-Round Navigation on Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has worked out a Federal project for the development of year-round shipping on the Northern Sea Route, the document is undergoing government approval, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom's Northern Sea Route Directorate told Sputnik.

"The targets of the federal project 'Development of the Northern Sea Route' should be achieved in 2024. Many people ask the question: what's next? State corporation Rosatom is systematically working, on behalf of the government, to extend the target indicators, milestones, and budgeting until 2030," Kulinko said.