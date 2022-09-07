Rosatom Discussing With China, India New Sites for Construction of NPPs - CEO Likhachev

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing with China and India new sites for the construction of nuclear power plants (NPPs), CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are discussing new sites, new areas," Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

