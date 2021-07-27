UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Does Not Expect Delays In Project Of Nuclear Technology Center In Bolivia -Komarov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Rosatom Does Not Expect Delays in Project of Nuclear Technology Center in Bolivia -Komarov

EL ALTO (Bolivia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom does not expect delays in the project to build the nuclear technology center in Bolivia, Rosatom First Deputy Director General Kirill Komarov told Sputnik.

Rosatom on Monday began construction of the reactor facility - the key element of the Center for Nuclear Research and Technology in Bolivia.

"No, we do not think [that there will be delays], we see a very serious attitude of our Bolivian customer, and very great support of the president and the government of the country in that this project should be completed on time," Komarov said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Russia Nuclear Bolivia July Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

10 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

9 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

9 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

9 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.