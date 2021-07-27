Rosatom Does Not Expect Delays in Project of Nuclear Technology Center in Bolivia -Komarov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EL ALTO (Bolivia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom does not expect delays in the project to build the nuclear technology center in Bolivia, Rosatom First Deputy Director General Kirill Komarov told Sputnik.

Rosatom on Monday began construction of the reactor facility - the key element of the Center for Nuclear Research and Technology in Bolivia.

"No, we do not think [that there will be delays], we see a very serious attitude of our Bolivian customer, and very great support of the president and the government of the country in that this project should be completed on time," Komarov said.