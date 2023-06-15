Rosatom, Emirati Logistics Company Sign Agreement on Strategic Partnership in Arctic

Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom and DP World Russia FSE, a Russian subsidiary of the Emirati multinational logistics company, have signed an agreement on Euro-Asian logistics and strategic partnership in container shipment via the Northern Sea Route, a maritime sea route along Russia's northern border, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom and DP World Russia FSE, a Russian subsidiary of the Emirati multinational logistics company, have signed an agreement on Euro-Asian logistics and strategic partnership in container shipment via the Northern Sea Route, a maritime sea route along Russia's northern border, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Rosatom's Director General Alexey Likhachev and DP World's CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). �

In June 2019, Rosatom along with Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russian metals giant Nornickel and DP World signed an agreement to jointly implement a project for the development of the Northern Sea Route.

The sides also agreed to consider the possibility of creating a strategic partnership in the form of a joint venture to develop transit freight traffic. The agreement was also signed during SPIEF.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said that DP World was interested in operating sea ports and infrastructure scheduled to be constructed along the Northern Sea Route and subject to the development agreement.

�The Northern Sea Route is the shortest maritime way from Europe to Asia, as well as from Russia's west to east, stretching nearly 3,500 miles from the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait.

SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.