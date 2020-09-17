UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Expects 1st Unit Of Belarusian NPP To Be Commissioned In Late October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Rosatom Expects 1st Unit of Belarusian NPP to Be Commissioned in Late October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom expects the first unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to be connected to Belarus' national energy grid by late October or early November, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday during a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

The Belarusian NPP is a joint project of Russia and Belarus.

"The Belarusian project is developing smoothly ... We hope to connect to the first block of the Belarusian plant to the network by late October or in November," Likhachev said during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the plant will be launched on November 7.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Rosatom. It will feature two units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors. The first power unit is said to be commissioned in early 2021. The second one is expected to start operating in 2022.

Related Topics

Water Russia Nuclear Belarus October November

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

22 minutes ago

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Situation in Eastern Medit ..

22 minutes ago

RCSP offers free COVID-19 test at educational inst ..

22 minutes ago

Ghazan Jamal highlights KP government's measure to ..

27 minutes ago

Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart applicati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.