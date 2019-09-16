Rosatom Expects Continuity, Impartiality From New IAEA Chief - Head

Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom expects continuity and impartiality from the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the company's Director General Alexey Likhachev said Monda

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom expects continuity and impartiality from the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the company's Director General Alexey Likhachev said Monday.

The UN nuclear watchdog's previous director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away in July.

"Mr. Amano managed to find the golden ratio when the agency, on one hand, set standards for work, paid particular attention to the issues of security, but at the same time was a driving force behind the development of the global nuclear sector. That is why, first and foremost, we want continuity in this work from a new IAEA Chief. We want the agenda that we have developed in the IAEA to further develop, new directions to emerge," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

He noted the need to preserve the agency's professionalism, political impartiality and objectivity in assessment of technologies and events.

"There is no executive power in the IAEA, but information power of the IAEA leader is tremendous. It is an expert whom world leaders, national governments and parliaments listen to, and that is why impartiality, objectivity and professionalism in assessment of the situation, adoption of approaches are critically important to us," Likhachev said.

Four countries have nominated candidates to lead the agency.

Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the new chief was expected to be chosen by the end of October.