Rosatom Expects Increase in External Political Risks for Projects Abroad - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom predicts an increase in external political risks for its projects abroad, according to the annual report of its subsidiary Atomenergoprom, which consolidates assets of the Russian civilian nuclear industry.

This risks relate to changes in the regulatory and political climate in foreign countries, leading to restrictions on the activities of Russian nuclear companies, the report says.

"The risk has a trend to increase, since the ongoing sanction pressure on Russian citizens and legal entities as a whole increases the uncertainty in the possibility of implementing specific economic projects," it says.

At the same time, the report called the conclusion of 7 intergovernmental agreements and 23 major interdepartmental agreements by Rosatom in 2019 "a positive indicator."

Rosatom's portfolio now includes projects of 36 nuclear power units at various stages of implementation in different countries.