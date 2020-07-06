UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Expects To Get License To Build Paks II NPP In Hungary In Fall 2021 - Contractor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:48 PM

Rosatom Expects to Get License to Build Paks II NPP in Hungary in Fall 2021 - Contractor

Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom expects to have the license to build Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary in the fall of the next year, the vice president of engineering division of Rosatom, Alexander Khazin, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom expects to have the license to build Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary in the fall of the next year, the vice president of engineering division of Rosatom, Alexander Khazin, said.

Paks II, the company that ordered the construction of the power plant on June 30 submitted a request to the Hungarian nuclear watchdog for a license for new energy units.

"The watchdog is experienced and is being consulted by European colleagues, which are asking developers some tricky questions. We are in the beginning of a long road. But we expect to obtain the license in the fall of 2021," Khazin said, as quoted by the newspaper of the Russian nuclear industry, "Strana Rosatom."

