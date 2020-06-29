Rosatom Finishes Steam Generators for 1st Power Unit of Turkish Nuclear Plant

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Atomenergomash, a mechanical engineering division of Russia's Rosatom nuclear power corporation, on Monday announced the completion of steam generators for the first unit of the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

The power plant is being constructed in Turkey's Mersin province and is designed to feature four units equipped with VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

This will be the country's first nuclear power plant.

"The Volgodonsk Branch of JSC 'AEM-technology' Atommash (a part of machine-building division of Rosatom State Corporation - Atomenergomash) has finished the production of Steam Generators PGV-1000 MKO set for Akkuyu NPP (Turkey) Power Unit 1," Atomenergomash said in a statement.

The steam generator is designed to convert thermal energy into steam that rotates the power unit's turbines to produce electricity. One power unit contains a set of four steam generators.