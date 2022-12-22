Rosatom Fully Completed State Defense Order for 2022 Under Current Conditions - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has fully completed the state defense order for 2022, considering the current conditions, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

According to the Russian nuclear industry newspaper "Strana Rosatom," Likhachev said, summing up the work of the corporation in 2022, that it fulfilled 100% of the state defense order.