Rosatom Head Discusses Current Projects With Hungarian, Turkish Representatives - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The head of Russia's Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, discussed current projects with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez in Istanbul, the agency told Sputnik on Thursday.

During his visit to Istanbul, Likhachev also had a working meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, the agency added.

"The issues of current interactions were discussed at the meetings," an agency representative said.