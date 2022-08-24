Rosatom Head Meets With IAEA Secretary General in Istanbul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Alexey Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, held a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Istanbul on Wednesday, the Russian company said.

"On the Russian side, emphasis was placed on the priority tasks of ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Russia and Ukraine in the light of the ongoing shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Ukrainian armed groups and sabotage against the Kursk NPP," Rosatom said in a statement.

Likhachev and Grossi also discussed issues related to the possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Rosatom said, adding that Russia is ready to provide all the necessary suppor to the mission.