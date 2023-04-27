Rosatom Head Says Hostilities Around ZNPP May Intensify

Ukraine continues to escalate tensions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and hostilities in the area may intensify, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Ukraine continues to escalate tensions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and hostilities in the area may intensify, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Likhachev participated in the fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP together with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

"Yes, that's for sure. We regularly discuss (with Grossi) the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP every opportunity we have, there is both good news and bad news," Likhachev said.

The Rosatom head added that tensions are high at the ZNPP.

"The danger is that the Ukrainian side continues to escalate the situation - both in terms of pressure on personnel, and there is such a foreshadowing of a possible intensification of hostilities in this direction," Likhachev said.