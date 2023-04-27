UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Head Says Hostilities Around ZNPP May Intensify

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Rosatom Head Says Hostilities Around ZNPP May Intensify

Ukraine continues to escalate tensions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and hostilities in the area may intensify, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Ukraine continues to escalate tensions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and hostilities in the area may intensify, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Likhachev participated in the fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP together with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

"Yes, that's for sure. We regularly discuss (with Grossi) the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP every opportunity we have, there is both good news and bad news," Likhachev said.

The Rosatom head added that tensions are high at the ZNPP.

"The danger is that the Ukrainian side continues to escalate the situation - both in terms of pressure on personnel, and there is such a foreshadowing of a possible intensification of hostilities in this direction," Likhachev said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear May

Recent Stories

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96 ..

Mashreq reports net profit of AED 1.6 bn with a 96% increase in operating profit ..

4 minutes ago
 Yandex N.V. Board of Directors Continues Working o ..

Yandex N.V. Board of Directors Continues Working on Restructuring Plan

2 minutes ago
 World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

World Labour Day preparations begins in AJK

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul ..

Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul-Fitr firing incident police v ..

8 minutes ago
 First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment B ..

First Unit of Akkuyu NPP Mostly Ready, Equipment Being Installed - Russia's Rosa ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Ka ..

Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Kabal victims

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.