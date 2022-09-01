UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Head's Aide To IAEA Chief: ZNPP Shelled From Kiev-Controlled Cities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Rosatom Head's Aide to IAEA Chief: ZNPP Shelled From Kiev-Controlled Cities

Rosatom head's aide Renat Karchaa told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi that Ukrainian troops fired on employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with fragmentation ammunition from the Kiev-controlled cities of Nikopol and Marhanets

ENERGODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Rosatom head's aide Renat Karchaa told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi that Ukrainian troops fired on employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with fragmentation ammunition from the Kiev-controlled cities of Nikopol and Marhanets.

"Fragmentation shells are used exclusively to destroy manpower.

If we proceed from one of the versions of the Ukrainian side that they hit the location of a group of Russian military personnel, then there are no Russian military personnel in this square. Thus, it is easy to assume that these shells are intended for employees of this station, unfortunately," Karchaa told Grossi, who arrived today with an IAEA mission to ZNPP.

Shelling is carried out by Ukrainian troops from the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Nikopol From

Recent Stories

Medicines, medical equipment airlifted to Kalam ho ..

Medicines, medical equipment airlifted to Kalam hospitals: DHO

17 seconds ago
 Govt to substitute costly energy with solar power: ..

Govt to substitute costly energy with solar power: Prime Minister

19 seconds ago
 Naseem's fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz ..

Naseem's fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan conveys strong demarche to India on first ..

Pakistan conveys strong demarche to India on first martyrdom anniversary of Geel ..

22 seconds ago
 Gazprom's Dividends Growin Even Despite Falling Ga ..

Gazprom's Dividends Growin Even Despite Falling Gas Production - Novak

5 minutes ago
 School donates ration for 400 flood victim familie ..

School donates ration for 400 flood victim families

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.