Rosatom head's aide Renat Karchaa told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi that Ukrainian troops fired on employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with fragmentation ammunition from the Kiev-controlled cities of Nikopol and Marhanets

ENERGODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Rosatom head's aide Renat Karchaa told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi that Ukrainian troops fired on employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with fragmentation ammunition from the Kiev-controlled cities of Nikopol and Marhanets.

"Fragmentation shells are used exclusively to destroy manpower.

If we proceed from one of the versions of the Ukrainian side that they hit the location of a group of Russian military personnel, then there are no Russian military personnel in this square. Thus, it is easy to assume that these shells are intended for employees of this station, unfortunately," Karchaa told Grossi, who arrived today with an IAEA mission to ZNPP.

Shelling is carried out by Ukrainian troops from the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, he added.