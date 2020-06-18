UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Hopes Foreign Partners To Take Part In Russian MBIR Research Reactor Project- Head

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Rosatom Hopes Foreign Partners to Take Part in Russian MBIR Research Reactor Project- Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom hopes that foreign partners will participate in its MBIR project, which involves building the world's most powerful multi-purpose research nuclear fast-neutron reactor, Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As for our international project, a multi-purpose fast research reactor, we also handed over documents ahead of schedule, the site is ready, the technical project is prepared. I really hope that this will become an attractive joint project, an innovative [project] for preparing future generations of reactors for our partners in France, China, and the Czech Republic," Likhachev said.

Construction for the MBIR started in the Russian city of Dimitrovgrad in late 2015 on the site of the Research Institute of Atomic Reactors, which already houses eight research reactors. The sodium-cooled reactor's output is set to be 150 megawatts. The MBIR will replace the aging BOR-60, which is currently the world's only fast neutron research reactor in operation. The new reactor scheduled to begin operating in the mid-2020s.

An international research center will be created based on the MBIR, in the framework of which foreign participants will be able to carry out experiments.

