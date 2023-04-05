Rosatom, IAEA Heads Discuss ZNPP Safety at Talks in Kaliningrad - Russian Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi have discussed the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during a meeting in Russia's Kaliningrad, the Russian agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Grossi said he had met with a number of Russian officials in Kaliningrad as part of his visit to Russia.

"Alexey Likhachev has informed the IAEA director general about the steps being taken by the Russian side to ensure the safe operation of the ZNPP," Rosatom said in a statement.

During the meeting, Grossi said that he was able to personally see the consequences of the shelling of the plant that occurred in November 2022, the statement read.

Last week, Grossi visited the ZNPP and inspected the plant.