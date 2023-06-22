Open Menu

Rosatom, IAEA Heads To Meet In Near Future - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) There will be contacts between Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov  said that Grossi will visit Russia on June 23.

"We have planned contacts between Grossi and Likhachev in the very near future. Our dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA continues. We are interested in continuing these contacts. And the IAEA is interested," Peskov told reporters.

