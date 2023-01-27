Rosatom Interested in Wind Energy Projects in Nicaragua - Top Manager

Rosatom is interested in the implementation of wind energy projects in Nicaragua, a preliminary analysis of the market has already been carried out, Rosatom Latin America President Ivan Dybov said in an interview with Sputnik.

BUENOS AIRES/MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Rosatom is interested in the implementation of wind energy projects in Nicaragua, a preliminary analysis of the market has already been carried out, Rosatom Latin America President Ivan Dybov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Rosatom works not only in nuclear energy, but also in the field of traditional and alternative energy. For example, the state corporation builds and operates wind farms in Russia, and we are implementing plans to enter the international market," Dybov said.

The company conducted a preliminary analysis of the Nicaraguan market in terms of the applied business model, taking into account prices for electricity produced by hydroelectric power plants and wind farms, he said.

"According to the results of the study, we can say that this is a fairly attractive market, and we look forward to the development of this area of cooperation," he said.

Dybov also recalled that in 2022, at the Atomexpo forum, Rosatom had signed a roadmap with Nicaragua, which included the most promising projects in the field of the use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes, primarily agriculture, medicine and science.