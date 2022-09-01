BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is not a threat to Hungarian security, but a reliable partner.

Earlier, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority issued a general license for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant, the fifth reactor vessel of the Paks II nuclear power plant, and six permits for the construction of a nuclear island.

"We do not consider Rosatom a threat to Hungary's security, we have been cooperating for a long time, maybe this is the reason. We have been using Russian technologies in the nuclear field for 40 years. And over these 40 years we have gained a lot of positive experience, so we do not have reasons not to cooperate with Rosatom," Szijjarto said.