Rosatom May Build Nuclear Power Plant for Gazprom to Reduce Carbon Emissions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Rosatom will prepare proposals to switch Gazprom's gas transportation system from gas turbines to electric drivers in order to reduce its carbon footprint, which may require the construction of a nuclear power plant in Western Siberia, Russian media reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the Kommersant newspaper, in November last year, Rosatom's Presidium of the Scientific and Technical Council discussed the issue of transferring large-capacity units intended for gas transportation to an electric drive using nuclear power plants. The presidium decided to prepare proposals for the use of nuclear power plants for gas transportation within the framework of the Rosatom-Gazprom cooperation, the newspaper added, citing sources.

Gazprom's compressors mainly work on gas turbines so far, which ensures the autonomy of the gas transport system from external sources of electricity.

Replacing gas with nuclear power will reduce carbon footprint and increase equipment reliability, the newspaper noted, adding that for this purpose the building of a new power plant, as an option in Western Siberia, is necessary.

Gasprom wants to transfer gas transportation systems to electric drivers in order to reduce carbon footprint, as the European Union will introduce from 2026 a cross-border carbon tax, which does not yet apply to gas.

A cross-border carbon tariff, or carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), serves as a tool to meet the EU's climate-neutral objective by 2050 in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement. The draft law on the implementation of CBAM was published on July 14 and provides for imposing import tax on foreign businesses whose production leads to greenhouse gas emissions. The industries that will face potential costs include cement, iron and steel, aluminum, fertilizers, and electricity.