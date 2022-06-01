SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom may get a license for the construction of the first energy block of Egypt's El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in the third quarter of 2022, board Chairman of the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plant Authority (NPPA) Dr. Amged El-Wakeel said on Wednesday.

"In the third quarter," El-Wakeel told reporters.