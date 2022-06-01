UrduPoint.com

Rosatom May Get License For Construction Of NPP Block In Egypt - Cairo

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Rosatom May Get License for Construction of NPP Block in Egypt - Cairo

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom may obtain a license for the construction of the first energy block of Egypt's El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in the third quarter of 2022, board Chairman of the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plant Authority (NPPA), Amged El-Wakeel, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rosatom launched the production of blanks for a reactor vessel of El Dabaa NPP in St. Petersburg.

"In the third quarter," El-Wakeel told reporters, when asked about how soon the Russian nuclear agency can be expected to be granted a license for the construction.

The formal start of construction of El Dabaa's first energy block is scheduled for July 11, Alexander Lokshin, the head of Russian nuclear power equipment exporter Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Rosatom, said on Wednesday.

"May be a day earlier or later," he told journalists.

In 2015, Russia and Egypt signed agreements on cooperation in building El Dabaa NPP with the provision that Russia will advance a $25 billion loan for this purpose. In December 2017, the two countries also signed appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the NPP construction.

El-Dabaa NPP will consist of four power units of 1,200 MW each. The units will operate on advanced Russian nuclear reactors VVER-1200 belonging to the 3+ generation, which meets the highest ” post-Fukushima ” safety standards.

Related Topics

Loan Russia Egypt Nuclear St. Petersburg May July December 2017 2015 Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

2 hours ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

3 hours ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

3 hours ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

4 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.