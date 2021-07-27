Rosatom May Implement Nuclear Research Projects in Latin America - First Deputy Head

(@FahadShabbir)

EL ALTO (Bolivia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Certain elements of the nuclear technology center, which is being built in Bolivia, can be implemented in other Latin American countries, Kirill Komarov, first deputy director general of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik.

Rosatom on Monday began construction of the reactor facility - the key element of the Center for Nuclear Research and Technology in Bolivia.

"Yes, we see a great interest in this," Komarov said when asked if there are plans to develop projects to create nuclear research centers in other Latin American countries.

"These projects will not necessarily be implemented as comprehensively as here in Bolivia, but individual elements, be it accelerators required for the production of medical isotopes for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, or multipurpose irradiation centers required for the sterilization of medical devices and agricultural products, can be implemented in different Latin American countries," he said.