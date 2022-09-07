Rosatom Negotiating New Projects With Asia-Pacific Countries - CEO Likhachev

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The geopolitical situation has not hindered Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom's projects in the Asia-Pacific region, talks are underway with Southeast Asian nations, CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"In general, if we talk about the Asia-Pacific region, we feel optimistic... Talks are underway with a number of countries in Southeast Asia," Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

