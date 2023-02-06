Rosatom on Sanctions by Kiev: Nuclear Energy Should Be Out of Political Conjuncture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Nuclear energy should be out of political conjuncture, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom said on Monday, commenting on Kiev's latest sanctions against Russia's nuclear energy industry.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on 200 companies and enterprises of the Russian nuclear industry, including Rosatom, as well as its subsidiaries.

"We are convinced that nuclear energy should be out of political conjuncture," the agency said in a statement.