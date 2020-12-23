UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Opens 1st 3D Printing Center In Moscow Based Entirely On Russian-Made Equipment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom on Wednesday opened in Moscow its first 3D printing technology center, which operates entirely on Russian-made equipment and whose products are expected to be in demand in the nuclear and other industries.

The first-ever 3D printing technology center in Russia is based at the Moscow Polymetal Plant of Rosatom's TVEL nuclear fuel company and was created under the auspices of Rusatom Additive Technologies, which is part of TVEL.

"This event underlines the role of Rosatom in creating a new technological landscape in Russia," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in his video congratulations to the participants of opening ceremony .

TVEL chief Natalia Nikipelova, in turn, noted that a new industry was currently being created in Russia. The company's head recalled that Rosatom planned to create a network of such centers across Russia within the framework of the roadmap reached by the atomic energy corporation and the government in 2019.

According to Nikipelova, the 3D printing center will be actively used by nuclear industry companies, which will set an example for other industries.

By 2030, Rosatom intends to establish 10 such centers of additive technologies, with the next one set to open in Russia's Ural town of Novouralsk in 2021.

