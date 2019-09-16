UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Plans To Begin Concrete Construction Work At Akkuyu Unit 2 By End Of Year - Head

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Rosatom Plans to Begin Concrete Construction Work at Akkuyu Unit 2 by End of Year - Head

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom plans to begin construction work at the second unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey by the end of this year, the company's Director General Alexey Likhachev said Monday.

"We plan to begin concrete construction work by the end of this year," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference.

