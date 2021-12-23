(@imziishan)

The Russian nuclear industry will begin producing nuclear fuel for China's power unit equipped with a CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor in 2022, TVEL, a part of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Russian nuclear industry will begin producing nuclear fuel for China's power unit equipped with a CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor in 2022, TVEL, a part of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Thursday.

"Rosatom is fully prepared to provide CFR-600 with nuclear fuel.

The batch production of fuel pellets has already started. In 2022, Elemash plant will begin fabrication of CFR-600 fuel assemblies, as well as reactor control and protection assemblies, for the first commercial supply to China. This project further enhances development of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle," Oleg Grigoryev, the senior vice president for commerce and international business at TVEL, said in a statement.