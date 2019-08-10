Rosatom Pledges Financial Aid to Families of Employees Killed in Blast Near Arkhangelsk

(@imziishan)

Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom told Sputnik on Saturday it would provide financial assistance to the families of its employees who were killed in an explosion during a rocket engine test at a training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region

Earlier in the day, Rosatom said that five of its employees died in an accident that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region. The Defense Ministry has said that two people were killed in the accident that took place on Thursday.

"The financial responsibility for the future of the families of the deceased colleagues now, of course, lies with the state corporation Rosatom. This is not only about lump sum aid. This is a small part of what we can do as a sign of appreciation for the dedicated work of the testers who gave their lives for safety all of us," the company's spokesperson said.