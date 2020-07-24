UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Proposal For First Indonesian Nuclear Plant Being Examined In Jakarta - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Rosatom Proposal for First Indonesian Nuclear Plant Being Examined in Jakarta - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A detailed proposal produced by the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom for the construction of Indonesia's first nuclear power plant is currently being examined by officials in Jakarta, the Indonesian ambassador to Russia, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Rosatom already drafted a proposal in detail about the establishment of the first nuclear power plant in Indonesia. And we sent it already ... because it will be dealt with by different ministries in Indonesia," the ambassador said.

The Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, has been proposed as the potential site for the nuclear power plant, the ambassador added.

"There is at least one province, West Kalimantan, which is ready to host the first plant. The governor already mentioned that they are ready to have the first [nuclear power] plant in Indonesia," Supriyadi remarked.

At this stage, discussions between Rosatom and officials in Jakarta are still ongoing, despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, the ambassador added.

"There are some handicaps due to the coronavirus, so any personal meetings are not possible until the pandemic ends. But the process is continuing," Supriyadi stated.

