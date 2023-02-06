UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Ready For Increased Western Pressure On Company's Projects Abroad - CEO

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Rosatom Ready for Increased Western Pressure on Company's Projects Abroad - CEO

Rosatom is ready for increased Western pressure on its foreign projects, will find ways and mechanisms for their implementation, including in Myanmar, the company's CEO, Alexey Likhachev, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Rosatom is ready for increased Western pressure on its foreign projects, will find ways and mechanisms for their implementation, including in Myanmar, the company's CEO, Alexey Likhachev, said on Monday.

"We will be under pressure regardless of how we behave.

In my understanding, all these sanctions are also an element of unfair competition. We are ready for this. I am sure that we will be able to find mechanisms for the implementation of the project in Myanmar," Likhachev said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On Monday, representatives of Russia and Myanmar signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in peaceful nuclear power, which provides for the possibility of building a low-capacity nuclear power plant.

