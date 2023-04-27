UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Ready For Talks On Construction Of New NPP In Turkey, Has Own Proposals - Head

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready for negotiations on the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Turkey and has its own proposals, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"We know about the plans of the Turkish government (for a new nuclear power plant), we support them. And we are getting ready to start official negotiations. The Turkish government will determine when these negotiations start," Likhachev said before the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at the Akkuyu NPP, adding that Russia has its own proposals.

Commenting on the current NPP project, he said that Rosatom is moving forward with Turkish partners in the implementation of the Akkuyu NPP, with the reduction of some stages, despite sanctions against Moscow.

"We plan to carry out a physical launch next year, bring the reactor to a minimum controllable power level in order to produce electricity steadily in 2025," Likhachev added.

