MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Rosatom is ready to implement a comprehensive program to eliminate environmental problems in the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye in Russia's Irkutsk Region, the corporation said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a videoconference on the environmental situation in the Siberian town proposed that Rosatom be the sole contractor of works to eliminate environmental pollution in Usolye-Sibirskoye. According to the president, Rosatom has the needed personnel and competencies to perform such complex tasks.

"Rosatom state corporation is ready to implement a comprehensive program to make the territory of Usolye-Sibirskoye in the Irkutsk Region safe and develop it," the statement reads.

The company added that priority actions would be carried out jointly with Russia's environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor and the Ministry of Emergencies.

The industrial site in Usolye-Sibirskoye was previously used for production of chemical products by the Usoliekhimprom enterprise, which ceased production activities back in 2010. Following production termination, a significant amount of waste was placed in underground tanks, as a result of which soil and underground waters are saturated with hazardous chemicals.