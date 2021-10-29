UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Receives License For Construction Of 4th Bloc Of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP

Rosatom Receives License for Construction of 4th Bloc of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia's state corporation Rosatom has received a license for the construction of the fourth energy bloc of Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant, its press office said on Friday.

"The Nuclear Regulatory Council agreed on a decision to issue a license in favor of Akkuyu Nuklear JSC (design company for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP) a license for the construction of Unit 4 of the Akkuyu NPP (Turkey).

Obtaining a license allows to start performing all construction and installation work on the unit, including nuclear safety facilities," the office said.

