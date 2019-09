(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom received the main license from the Turkish nuclear regulator for the construction of the second unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey , a Rosatom spokesman told Sputnik.

"The main license for the construction of the second power unit has been obtained," he said.