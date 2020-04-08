UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Says 15 Staffers, Engaged In Belarus NPP Construction, Test Positive For COVID-19

Wed 08th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Rosatom Says 15 Staffers, Engaged in Belarus NPP Construction, Test Positive for COVID-19

Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom confirmed on Wednesday that 15 of its employees, who had arrived in Belarus for constructing the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP), tested positive for the coronaviru

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom confirmed on Wednesday that 15 of its employees, who had arrived in Belarus for constructing the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP), tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Fifteen experts from three subcontracting organizations of Rosatom's engineering department, who have arrived at the Belarusian NPP building site, have been placed in a medical facility in Hrodna region, due to the fact that they have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," Rosatom said in a press release.

Rosatom added it was implementing all the necessary measures for fulfilling its obligations related to the NPP construction in full volume and as scheduled.

