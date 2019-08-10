UrduPoint.com
Rosatom Says 5 Employees Killed During Accident At Military Range In Arkhangelsk Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

Rosatom Says 5 Employees Killed During Accident at Military Range in Arkhangelsk Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom said five of its employees died in an accident at a military range in the Arkhangelsk Region during tests of liquid-propellant engine, while three other people suffered injuries and burns.

The accident happened on Thursday, when a blast, followed by a fire, happened during the tests. The Defense Ministry has said that two people were killed in the accident.

"Five people died during tests of a liquid-propellant engine system as a result of the accident at a military range in the Arkhangelsk Region. Three other colleagues received wounds and various burns," the company said.

It added that the accident took place during engineering and technical works on isotope sources of the engine.

All those wounded had been hospitalized, Rosatom pointed out, expressing condolences to the families of the accident victims.

