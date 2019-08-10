Rosatom Says Arkhangelsk Region Incident Victims Were Thrown Into Sea by Blast

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Several employees of the Rosatom nuclear state corporation were thrown into White Sea during Thursday's blast in the city of Severodvinsk , the Arkhangelsk Region, and the company hoped to rescue them for some time, the corporation said on Saturday.

"After the explosion, several employees were thrown into the sea and there was hope to find them alive.

The search and rescued operation was taking place as long as there was hope to find them alive existed. Only after that [end of the search and rescue operation] it was announced that five Rosatom employees, who were involved in the work on the radionuclear energy source for the missile, had died," Rosatom's press service said.

The incident happened on Thursday. The Russian Defense Ministry said that there had been no emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere following the explosion, adding that the radiation background was normal.