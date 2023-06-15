UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Says At Least 15 Floating Nuclear Power Stations Needed Along Northern Sea Route

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Rosatom Says at Least 15 Floating Nuclear Power Stations Needed Along Northern Sea Route

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will need at least 15 floating nuclear power stations in order to work along the so-called Northern Sea Route, a maritime sea route along Russia's northern border, Rosatom director-general Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"By the most conservative estimates, today we see an order for 15 floating power units along the Northern Sea Route, including for our energy companies," Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In March, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom's Northern Sea Route Directorate, told Sputnik that the organization was working on the possibility of providing Russian energy giant Gazprom with floating nuclear power plants for Arctic projects, adding that large investors working in the Arctic were interested in these facilities.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest maritime way from Europe to Asia, as well as from Russia's west to east, stretching nearly 3,500 miles from the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait.

SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

