MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Spanish state nuclear corporation ENUSA and Russia's nuclear fuel company TVEL, a part of the state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, are negotiating a joint production of fuel for nuclear plants, the official Rosatom newspaper reported on Friday.

"Spanish ENUSA is looking for partners for joint production of fuel after denouncing the deal with the US Westinghouse in 2020. Negotiations are being held with French Framatome and TVEL," Strana Rosatom wrote on Twitter.

In 2020, TVEL and ENUSA prolonged their deal on supplies of Russian enriched uranium for Spanish nuclear plants until 2027.

Last year, TVEL and three Spanish companies, including ENUSA, also signed a memorandum on increasing cooperation in decommissioning and dismantling nuclear and radioactive facilities, as well as management of radioactive waste technologies and consultation services.

ENUSA is a Spanish company specializing in the production and supply of nuclear fuel to electricity companies and owners of nuclear power plants in Spain, France, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, and some other countries. Previously, ENUSA was chiefly cooperating with the leading US electric company Westinghouse and Global Nuclear Fuel, a joint US-Japanese project.